Short Interest in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Decreases By 31.2%

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 71,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,595. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $515.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.55.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

