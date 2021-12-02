Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Grows By 73.5%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the October 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.0 days.

TOPCF stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Topcon has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23.

Get Topcon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.