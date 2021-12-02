Short Interest in Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Declines By 50.0%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Trelleborg AB has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.
About Trelleborg AB (publ)
Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.