Short Interest in Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Declines By 50.0%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Trelleborg AB has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Coated Systems segment provides engineered solutions that focus on the sealing, protection, and safety of investments, process and people in demanding environments.

