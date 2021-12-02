Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Rises By 83.3%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United-Guardian from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

UG opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.62. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from United-Guardian’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is 144.45%.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

