Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Grows By 102.1%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UBP stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.57%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

