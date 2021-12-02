Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Expands By 50.0%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 91.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 235,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 112,692 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

IGI stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. 12,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,946. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

