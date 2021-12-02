SHPING Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $92,243.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00237642 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00087457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,149,778 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

