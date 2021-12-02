Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 71.5% in November

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SMMNY has been the topic of several research reports. Cheuvreux cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SMMNY opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.23.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.