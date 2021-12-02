SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $584.03 million, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.47.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

