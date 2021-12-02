Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SGTX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sigilon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 336,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 97,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

