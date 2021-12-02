Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI stock traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.98. 18,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,746.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 9,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,104,763.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,252,199.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,339 shares of company stock worth $33,457,624. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $5,069,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.