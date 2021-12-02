Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Down 6%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price fell 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $186.38 and last traded at $186.38. 11,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,149,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SI. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,339 shares of company stock valued at $33,457,624. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $3,853,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $5,069,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.