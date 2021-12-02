Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 8,739 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF during the third quarter worth about $169,000.

