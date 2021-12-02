Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $853.66

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 853.66 ($11.15) and traded as low as GBX 798 ($10.43). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 802 ($10.48), with a volume of 61,992 shares trading hands.

SMS has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Libertas Partners raised their price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 853.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 873.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

