SmartMesh (SMT) Market Cap Hits $3.83 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $315,276.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00241312 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.