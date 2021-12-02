Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $151 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.49 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.16. 2,445,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,826. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $706,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

