Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SWBI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

