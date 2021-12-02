Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Snam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

SNMRF stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Snam has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

