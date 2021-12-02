Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Citigroup raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.91. 14,400,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,950,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,838,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,473,512.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,460,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Snap by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,504,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,892,000 after purchasing an additional 110,739 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,064 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

