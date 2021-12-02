Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,953,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,549 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,195,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,879 shares of company stock worth $281,107,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.99.

Shares of SNOW opened at $350.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.80. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

