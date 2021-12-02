Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $311.00 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.80. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.99.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 833,879 shares of company stock valued at $281,107,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Snowflake stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.