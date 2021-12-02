Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $385.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.99.

Snowflake stock opened at $311.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total value of $1,858,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,879 shares of company stock worth $281,107,406 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,840,000 after buying an additional 627,031 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 31,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

