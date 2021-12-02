Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.73

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €26.73 ($30.38) and traded as high as €28.08 ($31.90). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €27.49 ($31.23), with a volume of 6,672,021 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.68 ($32.59).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.73.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.