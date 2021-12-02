SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Now Covered by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.47. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,667,171 shares of company stock worth $395,648,211. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

