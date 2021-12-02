SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 669,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,547,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SFTBY stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $25.40. 1,136,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,636. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 59.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

