Solanium Price Hits $3.63 on Exchanges (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Solanium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.63 or 0.00006376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a market capitalization of $199.54 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00070809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00095143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.39 or 0.07863891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,863.22 or 0.99938915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021176 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

