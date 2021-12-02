SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Down 2.6% This Week

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $50.80 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00099918 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

