SOMESING (SSX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $221.99 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0917 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $221.99 million and approximately $25.26 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00063435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00094956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,518.16 or 0.08003384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,339.42 or 0.99798663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021724 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,094,861 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

