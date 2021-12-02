Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,600 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 200.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.61). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 164.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

