SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will post sales of $11.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.40 million and the lowest is $11.26 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year sales of $40.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $41.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.34 million, with estimates ranging from $50.72 million to $55.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SOPH stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 74,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,511. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.