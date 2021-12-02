Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.98

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 2022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 172.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

