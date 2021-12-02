Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The company has a market cap of $107.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.59%.

In other news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $217,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.