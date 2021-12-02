South Shore Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

South Shore Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.93. 1,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,882. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $54.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

