South Shore Capital Advisors Makes New $669,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after buying an additional 70,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.79. The stock had a trading volume of 56,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,397. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

