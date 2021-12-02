Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 20%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU)’s stock price was down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,987,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the average daily volume of 327,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.57 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75.

About Southern Energy (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.