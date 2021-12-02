Sparkle Loyalty 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $440.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $22,346.73 and $440.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00237029 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00086549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

