Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $22,346.73 and $440.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars.

