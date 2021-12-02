SparkPoint Trading 13.5% Higher This Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $37.09 million and approximately $516,315.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00235411 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00087470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,298,367,438 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

