SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Frank Gambino Sells 6,877 Shares

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of SpartanNash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00.

SPTN stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

