SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,835.5% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.85. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

