SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132,800.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86.

