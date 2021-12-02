SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 184,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,013,617 shares.The stock last traded at $69.87 and had previously closed at $69.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.