Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.60 million-$13.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 million.Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.990-$-0.920 EPS.

SPIR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,612. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. Spire has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPIR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.05 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

