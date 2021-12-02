Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK opened at $111.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Splunk by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.