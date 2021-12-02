Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Earnings Results

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $111.70 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

