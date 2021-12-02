SpreadCoin (SPR) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. SpreadCoin has a market capitalization of $25,391.28 and $8.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin (SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info . The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpreadCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

