SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSPPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of SSPPF stock remained flat at $$2.97 during trading hours on Friday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

