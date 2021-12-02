St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,526.43

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,526.43 ($19.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,595 ($20.84). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,590.50 ($20.78), with a volume of 618,360 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,837 ($24.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,515.88 ($19.81).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,552.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,526.43. The company has a market capitalization of £8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

