Stableford Capital II LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 122,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $752,943,000 after purchasing an additional 153,713 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 221,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

