Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $21.83

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.83, but opened at $21.04. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 31,647 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBLK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

